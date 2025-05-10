Singer and actress Miley Cyrus posted a message on her Instagram Stories Saturday, addressing media reports, claiming that she has had a falling-out with her parents Tish and Billy Ray.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me -- simple, coincidental, and uninteresting," 32-year-old Miley wrote in her Saturday post.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

Tish divorced Billy Ray -- Miley's former Hannah Montana co-star -- in 2022. Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in 2023.

Billy Ray was briefly married to Australian singer Firerose in 2023-24 and recently confirmed he is dating model-actress Elizabeth Hurley.