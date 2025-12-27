The Offer and Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller had his wife Keleigh's wedding dress remade after it was lost along with their home in a wildfire earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keleigh shared on social media a video of Miles presenting the gown to her as a Christmas present and a clearly emotional Keleigh starting to cry.

"Almost passed out. Had to sit down," she captioned the clip.

Keleigh also posted a picture of Teller with the dress, along with the message, "Sweetest husband."

The couple have been married since 2019.

They lost their home in the Pacific Palisades wildfires last January.