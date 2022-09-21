Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion have signed on to host "Saturday Night Live" next month.

Gleeson is set for Oct. 8 when musician Willow will sing and Megan Thee Stallion will do double duty as guest host and musical guest on Oct. 15

The news was announced on the sketch comedy show's Twitter feed Tuesday.

Numerous cast members, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson, have departed the series ahead of "Saturday Night Live's" Season 48 premiere.