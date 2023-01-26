Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a dad of two.

The Jersey Shore star, 40, welcomed his second child, daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth, with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, on Tuesday.

Sorrentino shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"We got an amazing Situation!! We are beyond over joyed to welcomed our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4," he wrote. "Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino Born 8:22am 1/24/2023 5 pounds 15 ounces 18 inches."

Sorrentino's Jersey Shore co-stars Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Deena Cortese were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Twins! So excited to meet her!" Polizzi wrote.

"Sooo beyond precious," DelVecchio added.

"Congratulations," Cortese said. "Beautiful family."

Sorrentino's rep also confirmed the birth to People.

Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino married in November 2018 and welcomed their first child, son Romeo Reign, in May 2021. The couple announced in July that they were expecting their second child.

"We have an amazing announcement!! We're a growing family! Baby on the way January 2023," Sorrentino said on Instagram at the time. "God is Good."

Sorrentino came to fame on the MTV reality series Jersey Shore and later starred on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.