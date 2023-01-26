Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino celebrates baby girl's birth
UPI News Service, 01/26/2023
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a dad of two.
The Jersey Shore star, 40, welcomed his second child, daughter Mia Bella Elizabeth, with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, on Tuesday.
Sorrentino shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday.
"We got an amazing Situation!! We are beyond over joyed to welcomed our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4," he wrote. "Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino Born 8:22am 1/24/2023 5 pounds 15 ounces 18 inches."
Sorrentino's Jersey Shore co-stars Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio and Deena Cortese were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.
