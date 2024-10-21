Writer, director and producer Mike Flanagan will adapt Stephen King's horror novel Carrie as a new series.

Deadline reported Monday that Flanagan will serve as as showrunner on an eight-episode series at Amazon MGM Studios.

Variety said Flanagan will also serve as writer and executive producer. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Flanagan previously wrote and directed a 2019 film adaptation of King's novel Doctor Sleep, and is known for creating the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

The Carrie series is described as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers."

Trevor Macy will also serve as an executive producer, with Melinda Nishioka to oversee the project.

King's novel was previously adapted as a 1976 film directed by Brian De Palma and starring Sissy Spacek, John Travolta and Piper Laurie.

Flanagan also wrote and directed a film adaptation of King's novella The Life of Chuck, which has yet to receive a release date. The movie stars Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Mark Hamill.