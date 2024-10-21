Mike Flanagan to adapt Stephen King's 'Carrie' as new series
UPI News Service, 10/21/2024
Writer, director and producer Mike Flanagan will adapt Stephen King's horror novel Carrie as a new series.
Deadline reported Monday that Flanagan will serve as as showrunner on an eight-episode series at Amazon MGM Studios.
Variety said Flanagan will also serve as writer and executive producer. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.
Flanagan previously wrote and directed a 2019 film adaptation of King's novel Doctor Sleep, and is known for creating the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.
The Carrie series is described as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers."
Trevor Macy will also serve as an executive producer, with Melinda Nishioka to oversee the project.
