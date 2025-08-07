Mike Colter is reuniting with Evil scribes Robert and Michelle King for a new CBS legal drama called Cupertino.

"Great people. Always a great time. Lets see if we can do it again. More to come #cupertino #thekings #cbs," Colter wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Variety said Colter will play an attorney who helps people taken advantage of by the tech elite of Silicon Valley.

Colter and the Kings worked together for four seasons on the supernatural horror series Evil, which wrapped in 2024.

Colter also guest starred on the couple's shows The Good Wife and The Good Fight.