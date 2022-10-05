Miguel and his wife, Nazanin Mandi, are headed for divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ reported that Mandi filed for divorce Tuesday after nearly three years of marriage.

Mandi cited irreconcilable differences for the split and said they have a prenuptial agreement.

People confirmed that Mandi filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Miguel and Mandi are high school sweethearts who married in November 2018.

The couple split in September 2021 but appeared to announce their reconciliation in February.

"Love heals. Proud of us," Miguel said on Instagram at the time.

Miguel is known for such singles as "Sure Thing," "Adorn" and "Sky Walker" featuring Travis Scott. The singer released his fourth studio album, War & Leisure, in 2017.