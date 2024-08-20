'Midnight Family' trailer teases medical drama set in Mexico City
UPI News Service, 08/20/2024
Apple TV+ is teasing the new show Midnight Family.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Joaqua Cosio, Renata Vaca and Diego Calva.
Midnight Family is a Spanish-language medical drama based on the 2019 documentary of the same name and takes place in Mexico City, Mexico.
Vaca plays Marigaby Tamayo, an ambitious and gifted medical student who spends her nights helping to save lives aboard her family's privately owned ambulance.
"Along with her father Ramon (Cosio), and her siblings Marcus (Calva) and Julito (Sergio Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living," an official synopsis reads.
The cast also includes i“scar Jaenada, Jose Maria de Tavira, Itzan Escamilla, Mariana Gomez, Dolores Heredia and special guest Yalitza Aparicio.
Midnight Family is created by Julio Rojas and Gibran Portela, with Natalia Beristain as showrunner and director.
The series will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 25 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to follow on Wednesdays.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.