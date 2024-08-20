Apple TV+ is teasing the new show Midnight Family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Joaqua Cosi­o, Renata Vaca and Diego Calva.

Midnight Family is a Spanish-language medical drama based on the 2019 documentary of the same name and takes place in Mexico City, Mexico.

Vaca plays Marigaby Tamayo, an ambitious and gifted medical student who spends her nights helping to save lives aboard her family's privately owned ambulance.

"Along with her father Ramon (Cosi­o), and her siblings Marcus (Calva) and Julito (Sergio Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes i“scar Jaenada, Jose Mari­a de Tavira, Itzan Escamilla, Mariana Gomez, Dolores Heredia and special guest Yalitza Aparicio.

Midnight Family is created by Julio Rojas and Gibran Portela, with Natalia Beristain as showrunner and director.

The series will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 25 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to follow on Wednesdays.