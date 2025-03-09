Mickey 17 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Captain America: Brave New World with $8.5 million, followed by Last Breath at No. 3 with $4.2 million, The Monkey at No. 4 with $3.9 million and Paddington in Peru at No. 5 with $3.85 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Dog Man at No. 6 with $3.5 million, Anora at No. 7 with $1.86 million, Mufasa at No. 8 with $1.7 million, Rule Breakers at No. 9 with $1.6 million and Night of the Zoopocalypse at No. 10 with $1.06 million.