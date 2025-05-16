Warner Bros. announced Friday that Mickey 17 will stream on Max beginning May 23.

The film stars Robert Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, who gets a job that requires him to repeatedly die.

Bong Joon Ho, who is best known for directing the 2019 film Parasite and the 2013 feature Snowpiercer, penned the script and served as Mickey 17's director.

Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo also star.

Edward Ashton's book, titled Mickey7, served as the movie's inspiration.

Mickey 17 opened in theaters in March.