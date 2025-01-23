Star Trek: Discovery's Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green reunited on the red carpet Wednesday to celebrate the premiere of Yeoh's film Star Trek: Section 31.

Yeoh, well-known for her roles as Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Madame Morrible in Wicked, played Philippa Georgiou in Seasons 1-3 of Discovery, while Green portrayed Michael Burnham throughout the show's five-season run.

Yeoh returns as Georgiou in the upcoming film.

"Unable to return to the Terran Empire, Emperor Philippa Georgiou lives under a new alias as owner of The Baraam, a nightclub operating outside of Federation space," an official synopsis reads. "That is, until Section 31 enlists her to help protect the Federation while also facing the sins of her past."

Other Section 31 stars at the premiere included Omari Hardwick (Alok Sahar), Kacey Rohl (Rachel Garrett), Sven Ruygrok (Fuzz), Robert Kazinsky (Zeph), Humberly Gonzalez (Melle) and James Hiroyuki Liao (San).

Sam Richardson and Miku Martineau also star.

Star Trek: Section 31 premieres Friday on Paramount+.