Yeoh, well-known for her roles as Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Madame Morrible in Wicked, played Philippa Georgiou in Seasons 1-3 of Discovery, while Green portrayed Michael Burnham throughout the show's five-season run.
Yeoh returns as Georgiou in the upcoming film.
"Unable to return to the Terran Empire, Emperor Philippa Georgiou lives under a new alias as owner of The Baraam, a nightclub operating outside of Federation space," an official synopsis reads. "That is, until Section 31 enlists her to help protect the Federation while also facing the sins of her past."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.