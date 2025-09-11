Michelle Williams says reuniting with fellow Destiny's Child members Beyonce and Kelly Rowland in July was an "awesome" experience.

The singer and actress, 46, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she discussed reuniting with Beyonce and Rowland for the final date of Beyonce 's Cowboy Carter tour.

Beyonce surprised fans at her show July 26 in Las Vegas by bringing out Williams and Rowland to perform the Destiny's Child song "Lose My Breath." The trio also performed a medley that included "Bootylicious" and Beyonce's song "Energy."

The onstage moment marked their first performance together since reuniting during Beyonce's headlining set at Coachella music festival in 2018.

WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Williams to describe the recent reunion.

"Just awesome. Spur of the moment," the singer said. "The last [time at] Coachella, we had a little more time, and this one is just, 'Y'all, let's do this!' And we did."

Williams is starring in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, and added that her co-stars weren't aware of what she was leaving to do.

Williams also said "anything is possible" when asked about her hopes for recording new music as Destiny's Child.

Destiny's Child released its self-titled debut album in 1998, with Williams joining the group in 2000. As a trio, the group released the hit 2001 album Survivor and other music before disbanding in 2006.