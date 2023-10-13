Michelle Williams will narrate the audiobook of Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me, set for release Oct. 24, Simon & Schuster Audio said Friday.

The five-time Oscar-nominated actress voiced her support for Spears in a statement.

"I stand with Britney," Williams said.

Spears will read an introduction on the audiobook, which will be released simultaneously with the book, published by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it," Spears said in a news release. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

A Simon & Schuster synopsis calls the book "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope."

A Los Angeles judge ended Spears' 13-year conservatorship in November 2021 after a widely publicized legal battle, in which the pop star accused her father, Jamie Spears of conservator abuse, including using her estate and finances for his own benefit and attempting to control her career and personal life.

"Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears' groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love -- and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last," the synopsis reads.

Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, told TMZ he has already read the book and is very proud of her.

"She put a lot of work to it and it was very hard so I'm definitely excited and I'm extremely proud of her," he said.

The couple married in June 2022, and Asghari filed for divorce in August.

Spears has two sons, Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.