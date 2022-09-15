Michelle Branch and her husband, Patrick Carney, are in therapy after calling off their divorce.

Branch, 39, gave an update on her marriage to Carney, 42, during Wednesday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show following her arrest for domestic assault and her subsequent split and reconciliation with Carney.

"My husband and I started therapy recently, and I wish that we had started it six months ago. I wish we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner. It's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time," the singer told host Tamron Hall. "It's helped us immensely."

Branch was arrested for domestic assault in August, just hours before she announced her separation from Carney, a drummer for the rock duo The Black Keys. Court documents showed that Branch slapped Carney in the face, which Branch confirmed Wednesday.

"They are not allegations," the singer said. "I don't condone violence. I slapped my husband. Not the finest moment of my life."

Branch, who gave birth to the couple's second child together, daughter Willie, in February, said "sleep stress, life stress, marriage stress, work stress" played into her altercation with Carney that night. She also expressed regret over tweeting allegations that Carney had cheated.

"Here I am, I'm only seven months post-partum from having a baby ... And also, we had been out at a birthday party that night, I'd had a few drinks. It's like all the blocks were stacked in a way that I didn't have time to think about really what I was doing," Branch said.

"It was one of those things were I was like, 'Is this really happening? Did this really just happen?'" she added. "And you're realizing in real time, like, 'Oh, I probably shouldn't have tweeted that. Oh, I definitely shouldn't have let my anger get the best of me.'"

Branch said it's "unfortunate that it took this horrible, traumatic event" for her and Carney to address the issues in their marriage but expressed hope for the future.

"How we were going was unsustainable, so maybe this will give us the tools to have a stronger marriage than we've ever had," she said.

Branch and Carney married in April 2019 and have two children, daughter Willie and son Rhys James, 3. Branch also has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, with her ex-husband, Teddy Landau.