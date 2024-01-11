Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan is going public with her brain tumor diagnosis.

Isabella, 19, appeared with Strahan on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she is undergoing treatment for medulloblastoma, a type of malignant brain tumor.

Isabella was diagnosed in late October and underwent emergency surgery Oct. 27 to remove the 4-centimeter tumor.

She has since undergone rehabilitation and several rounds of radiation treatment.

"I'm feeling good. Not too bad. And I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing," Isabella said on GMA.

The college freshman will begin chemotherapy at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, N.C., in February.

"That's my next step," she said. "I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over."

Strahan expressed how proud he is of Isabella for sharing her story publicly.

"I'm very proud of her," the GMA co-anchor said. "She's always been strong, and this is something that is so personal that I didn't know if it would be something that she'd want to share. I'm extremely proud."

"I think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world," he later added. "Because I got an amazing daughter, and I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and she's going to crush this."

Strahan has four children: twins Isabella and Sophia with Jean Muggli and daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. with Wanda Hutchins.