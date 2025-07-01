Fox announced Tuesday that it has cast Michael Imperioli to star alongside Patrick Dempsey in Memory of a Killer, which will air midseason.

Dempsey was cast in May. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment co-produce.

The show is based on the 2003 Belgian film. Dempsey will play hitman Angelo Ledda, who is keeping his early onset Alzheimer's a secret.

Imperioli will play Dutch, a Bronx restaurateur and crime boss who assigns Angelo his targets.

Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone adapt the film and executive produce.

Dempsey recently played the Miami police captain on the prequel Dexter: Original Sin. Imperioli was recently on Season 2 of The White Lotus and the Hulu series This Fool.

Imperioli is best known for The Sopranos, in which he played Tony Soprano's protege Christopher Moltisanti. Dempsey was on Grey's Anatomy for 11 seasons, on which his doctor character was dubbed "McDreamy."