Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld and other Sinners cast members attended the New York City premiere of their upcoming horror movie Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The screening took place at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Jordan (Black Panther), who wore a navy suit with black lapels, has two roles in the film, portraying twin brothers outrunning their past.

They seek out a fresh start in their hometown, according to an official synopsis, but "discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler, who was also behind Black Panther.

Steinfeld (Bumblebee) wore a glittering red gown to the premiere.

Other cast members who attended Thursday's screening included Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Omar Benson Miller, Christian Robinson, Jack O'Connell and Delroy Lindo.

Sinners arrives in theaters April 18.