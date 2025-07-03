Michael B. Jordan stars in Sinners, a supernatural horror film and his fourth collaboration with director Ryan Coogler.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie starts streaming Friday on Max and will also be available in a Black American Sign Language version.

Jordan, 38, is known for other blockbuster hits, including Creed and Black Panther.

Here are five of the actor's works beyond Sinners.

'Fruitvale Station'

Fruitvale Station, now streaming on Hulu, opened in 2013 and marked Jordan's first collaboration with Ryan Coogler

The actor portrays 22-year-old Oscar Grant III in the film, which follows the chaotic events that unfold on New Year's Eve in 2008, according to an official description.

Melonie Diaz and Octavia Spencer also star in the film.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

'Fantastic Four'

Jordan portrayed Johnny Storm in the 2015 film Fantastic Four. The movie, based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, is co-written by Simon Kinberg and directed by Josh Trank.

In Fantastic Four, chaos ensues when a portal to another dimension is opened, and Johnny Storm is among those "with unusual powers" who must face off against "a megalomaniacal conqueror," an official synopsis states.

Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, Toby Kebbell and Reg E. Cathey also star.

Fantastic Four is available to stream on Disney+.

Marvel is rebooting the franchise as The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby.

'Creed'

In the 2015 feature Creed, Jordan portrays Adonis Johnson, the son of late boxing champion Apollo Creed. The movie, directed and co-written by Coogler, is a spinoff of the Rocky franchise.

Creed sees Adonis seek out his father's former rival Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to be his trainer. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.

Two sequels followed: Creed II in 2018 and Creed III in 2023.

'Black Panther'

The 2018 film, directed and co-written by Coogler, is based on the Marvel Comics superhero.

Jordan stars as villain Erik Killmonger, who poses a threat to all of Wakanda, including the new king T'Challa (portrayed by late actor Chadwick Boseman).

The film also stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Daniel Kaluuya, and is now streaming on Disney+. A sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was released in 2022 following Boseman's death.

Black Panther is now streaming on Disney+.

'Just Mercy'

Jordan portrays Alabama attorney Bryan Stevenson in the 2019 feature Just Mercy, inspired by the real-life Stevenson and his memoir. Stevenson (Jordan) agrees to represent Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), an inmate facing the death sentence for murder despite being innocent.

The film also stars Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Brie Larson, and is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

Jordan also produced Just Mercy, following producing credits on such titles as Creed II and David Makes Man.