Metallica took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy metal band performed its hit song "Master of Puppets" during Wednesday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.

The members of Metallica are in residency on Jimmy Kimmel Live! through Thursday in celebration of their forthcoming album, 72 Seasons, which releases Friday.

"Master of Puppets" appears on Metallica's 1986 album of the same name. The song recently had a resurgence in popularity after it was featured in Season 4 of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Metallica reacted to young people discovering "Master of Puppets" due to Stranger Things.

"It still blows my mind that people like that song, first of all, and that the younger generation are embracing it," frontman James Hetfield said.

"It's a 9-minute heavy metal song from 1986 that, you know, it probably predates most of these people by 25 or 30 years," drummer Lars Ulrich added.

Metallica performed "Lux Aeterna" Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and its 1991 song "Holier Than Thou" on Tuesday.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On Wednesday, Metallica also appeared in a sketch where they put on a puppet show for kids that was set to "Master of Puppets."