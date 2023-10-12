AMC confirmed Melissa McBride would return as Carol in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The network made the announcement during their New York Comic-Con panels Thursday.

Season 2 will be named after her. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon -- The Book of Carol premieres next year.

Carol made a surprise appearance in Season 1 of Norman Reedus' spinoff.

AMC also announced additional cast members for the spin-off The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on Thursday. The spinoff stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira reprising their roles as Rick and Michonne.

Terry O'Quinn and Matt Jeffries have been added to the cast. Pollyanna McIntosh will also return as Jadis. AMC previously announced Lesley-Ann Brandt joining the cast.

A new teaser highlights both Rick and Michonne in action slaying walkers. In voiceover, Rick says, "I tried to get away. Please know I tried. I tried but I failed. Just know I love you."

AMC screened a scene from the final six episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, which returns Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT.