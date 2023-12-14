Fallon unveiled the video during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
The "Wrap Me Up" video shows Trainor and Fallon get festive as they sing and dance in a winter wonderland.
Trainor also shared a video Wednesday of herself dancing to "Wrap Me Up" with the Rockettes.
Fallon and Trainor released "Wrap Me Up" on Nov. 17 and performed the song Nov. 27 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Trainor gave a shoutout to Fallon on Instagram last week, saying her visit to New York was "a dream."
"Thank you @jimmyfallon for being the nicest, most talented, and most giggliest man I've ever worked with. This duet has made so many dreams come true! I'll never be able to thank you enough," she wrote.
Trainor previously released the holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas in 2020.
