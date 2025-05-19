Meghan Markle is honoring her love for Prince Harry as the couple celebrates seven years of marriage.

The duchess of Sussex shared a collage of photographs in an Instagram post Monday.

The photos appear to be pinned to a bulletin board and include images of the couple embracing, standing together in the rain, and gazing lovingly at one another. There are also images of the couple's children -- Princess Lilibet, 3, and Prince Archie, 5.

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," Markle wrote in her caption. "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story -- we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!"

Markle, 43, recently launched With Love, Meghan on Netflix, and the show was renewed in March for a sophomore season.