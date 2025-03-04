"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now," Markle responds. "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' It just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"
In an interview with People, she explained her family's involvement in her new project.
"I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share," she said. "It was really special because up until then, they hadn't seen me at work."
Markle, 43, is also collaborating with Netflix on her new As Ever business.
The former Suits actress logged back onto social media in January after a hiatus that spanned several years.
