Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and music star Billie Eilish have teamed up to deliver a gift to a 15-year-old who lost her family's home amid the Los Angeles wildfires that devastated the region in January.

"About two or three weeks ago, when my husband and I were in Altadena, we went to a community where all the homes were left in ashes," said Markle, 43, in an Instagram video Tuesday.

The former Suits actress explained that while she and Britain's Prince Harry, 40, were in the area, she met a mother and daughter surveying the site of their former home.

"Her mom shared something with me, and said that when they came back to see their house for the first time, which was as we were meeting them, that all that she'd been looking for in her home was the t-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had just gone to that she left in the washing machine or the dryer," Markle said.

The beloved clothing item, like the appliances, were gone.

"I said, well I don't know Billie Eilish but I'm going to figure out how to get you this shirt," Markle said.

And she did.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, ultimately helped make the connection, and Eilish sent over signed merch.

"Let's keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires," said Markle on Instagram. "Thanks to everyone who made this possible but. most importantly, thank you to our first responders who are the community's real heroes."

Markle, who delayed the Netflix premiere of her upcoming lifestyle series, Love, Meghan, because of the fires, has been heavily involved in relief efforts, People reports.