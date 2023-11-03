Megan Thee Stallion is back with new music.

The 28-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Cobra" on Friday.

The "Cobra" video opens with a closeup of Megan Thee Stallion's mouth as she talks about shedding her past.

"Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past, over and over again," she says.

The singer is then seen emerging from the mouth of a snake and confronting another cobra. In a different scene, she sheds her skin as a group of people look on and snap photos.

"Cobra" explores Megan Thee Stallion's mental health struggles and alludes to her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine cheating on her.

"Cobra" is Megan Thee Stallion's first new solo single since her album Traumazine, released in August 2022.

The rapper was featured on Cardi B's song "Bongos," released in September, and released a song, "Out Alpha the Alpha," for the film Dicks: The Musical in October.