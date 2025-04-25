Megan Thee Stallion is back with new music.

The rapper, 30, released "Whenever" and an accompanying music video Friday, marking her first single of the year.

In the video, Megan Thee Stallion appears as various parts of a doctor's office waiting room, including a clock, a mermaid in a fish tank, and the receptionist.

"Megan does not get enough credit for her visual artistry because the music video being an interpretation of Salvador Dali's 'The Persistence of Memory' painting is insane," one fan commented on the music video.

In October, she collaborated with GloRilla on "How I Look," while in September, she teamed with RM, of K-pop boy band BTS, on "Neva Play."

"Whenever" is the first song to debut from her forthcoming fourth studio album.