After being vindicated in 2022 when rapper Tory Lanez was convicted for shooting her in a 2020 incident, Megan Thee Stallion makes a triumphant return to live performance.

And she'll do it in her hometown.

She will headline the first day of the 2023 March Madness Music Festival at the AT&T Block party. The three-day music fest, which opens the men's Final Four weekend, will be held March 31 through April 2 at Houston's Discovery Green Park.

Tickets are free for the concerts, which include Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers on Day 2, and country stars Tim McGraw, Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban on Day 3.

Aside from her live Prime Video show last November, this marks the first time Megan has been onstage.

Megan released her sophomore album Traumazine last August, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Although she hasn't posted to her Instagram since last fall, she and her boyfriend of two years, singer/songwriter Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine, celebrated their anniversary earlier this year on social media.

Megan was bullied online in the wake of allegations that Canadian singer Tory Lanez shot her in the feet during a drunken argument that started at a party at Kylie Jenner's house in 2020.

On Dec. 27, Lanez was convicted on all three counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

This gave her some vindication in a case featuring online trolls who believed she lied, and others who came to Lanez's defense because the two had previously had a sexual relationship.

In a Rolling Stone interview last in June, Megan said she had lingering trauma after the incident, crying when talking about it before the conviction.

"OK, yes, I very much went through that," she told the outlet. "Yes, it's very [expletive] up, but I'm still me. Look at everything I can accomplish and everything I can do in the face of it. I'm still not letting nothing knock me down to take me off my game. So you shouldn't let nothing take you off your game, either. Because if I can get through this [expletive], you could get through your [expletive]."

Lanez will be sentenced in April.