Hollywood couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman have joined The Umbrella Academy for the Netflix time-travel drama's fourth and final season, which is filming now in Toronto.

The streaming service said in a press release Friday that they will play Doctors Jean and Gene Thibedeau, "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen."

Comedian and Arrested Development alum David Cross will also appear next season as Sy Grossman, "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back."

The comic-book adaptation stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castai±eda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore.

Mullally can now be seen in the Starz comedy Party Down, while Offerman recently was lauded for his dramatic work on the post-apocalyptic thriller The Last of Us.