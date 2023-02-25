Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman join 'Umbrella Academy' for Season 4
UPI News Service, 02/25/2023
Hollywood couple Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman have joined The Umbrella Academy for the Netflix time-travel drama's fourth and final season, which is filming now in Toronto.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service said in a press release Friday that they will play Doctors Jean and Gene Thibedeau, "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen."
Comedian and Arrested Development alum David Cross will also appear next season as Sy Grossman, "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.