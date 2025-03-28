Mayor of Kingstown actress Emma Laird has signed on to star in the BBC's eight-part dramedy, Mint, which is being filmed in Scotland.

Laird will play Shannon, whom the network describes as "the naive and fiercely romantic daughter of the area's dominant crime family."

The cast also includes Sam Riley, Laura Fraser, Lewis Gribben, Lindsay Duncan and Ben Coyle-Larner.

This will be the debut TV series from music video director and Scrapper filmmaker Charlotte Regan.

"I had a little cry the other day thinking about how incredible this cast are. Absolute emotional wreck," Regan said in a press release Monday.

"But I honestly can't imagine these characters being brought into the world by better human beings. Every single one of them is going to smash it and I feel so grateful to have them all on-board."

No premiere date has been announced yet.