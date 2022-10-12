Maya Jama will host Love Island U.K.

ITV2 announced in a press release Wednesday that Jama, a TV and radio personality, will replace Laura Whitmore as host on the reality dating series.

Jama, a former Loose Women panelist who now hosts Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, will make her debut as host in Season 9.

Love Island U.K. follows a group of singles, known as Islanders, as the live in isolation together at a remote villa. Contestants must couple up with each other to remain in the competition.

The new season will take place in South Africa and premiere in early 2023.

"I've always been such a massive Love Island fan and I'm so excited to be hosting one of the nation's favorite shows! I can't wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders," Jama said.

Whitmore announced her exit from the show in August in after three seasons as host.

"Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy. In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who'll be a great addition to the Love Island family. Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We're very pleased to have her on board," ITV2 director of reality programming and acquisitions Paul Mortimer said.

Love Island U.K. has inspired several spinoffs, including a U.S. version of the show that streams on Peacock.