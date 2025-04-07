Max is previewing its slate of upcoming programming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service released a clip Sunday teasing new seasons of beloved shows such as The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and The Gilded Age starring Christine Baranski

Pascal's character shoots a gun, and fire explodes amid a snowy landscape in the sneak peek of The Last of Us.

The trailer also offered a glimpse of new shows such as It: Welcome to Derry, which serves as a prequel series to the 2017 and 2019 It films inspired by Stephen King's novel of the same name.

Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as Pennywise, a menacing clown, and viewers hear his maniacal laugh in the trailer.

New seasons of Hacks, Conan O' Brien Must Go, The Rehearsal, And Just Like That..., 100 Foot Wave and Peacemaker are all set to arrive on the streamer.

Max also teased new episodes of The Righteous Gemstones, Celtics City as well as new documentaries, Pee-Wee as Himself and Billy Joel: And So It Goes, and a new movie, titled Mountainhead.

Upcoming new shows include Task, The Chair Company, Untitled Rachel Sennott Project and Duster.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The teaser aired after Sunday's Season 3 finale of White Lotus.