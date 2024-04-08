Max announced Monday that it will air Hannah Einbinder's first standup comedy special in June. Einbinder will film the special on April 20 at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles.

Einbinder stars in the Max comedy series Hacks. Prior to Hacks, Einbinder already was a standup comedian.

"It has always been my dream to monetize my coping mechanism," Einbinder said in a statement. "Thanks, Max!"

Einbinder performed a set on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019. Einbinder executive produces her special with Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, Janel Kranking, Ethan Stern and David Miner.

Sandy Honig directs the special.

Hacks Season 3 premieres May 2 on Max.