Matthew Rhys from Perry Mason and Danny Pudi from Community have joined the voice cast for Comedy Central's animated adaptation of the 1980s Golden Axe Sega video-game series.

The show "follows veteran warriors Ax Battler, Tyris Flare and Gilius Thunderhead as they once again battle to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder who just won't seem to stay dead," said a synopsis released by the cable network Wednesday.

The vocal cast for the 10-episode cartoon will also include Lisa Gilroy, Liam McIntyre and Carl Tart.

Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Solar Opposites) and Joe Chandler (American Dad!) are writing the first episode and executive producing the series.

Chandler has been named the showrunner.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

This is the latest show inspired by a video game after Fallout, The Last of Us and Sonic the Hedgehog.