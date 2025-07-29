Matthew McConaughey plays a bus driver attempting to rescue a stranded teacher and her class of 23 students in the new film The Lost Bus.

A trailer released Tuesday shows McConaughey's character driving an empty bus when a voice on the radio asks if there are any drivers who can pick up the kids as a wildfire develops.

McConaughey answers the call and the film follows his journey with the class and their teacher (America Ferrera) through a "terrifying inferno."

Paul Greengrass directs the feature, which is adapted from Lizzie Johnson's book Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, a true story.

Yul Vazquez and Ashlie Atkinson also star.

The Lost Bus arrives on Apple TV+ Oct. 3 after a limited theater run beginning Sept. 19.