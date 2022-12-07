Comedian Matt Lucas announced on social media that he has left the competition series, The Great British Bake Off, after three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," Lucas tweeted Tuesday.

"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

No replacement has been announced yet for Lucas on the series that airs on Britain's Channel 4 and streams internationally on Netflix.

Lucas joined the show in its 11th season, taking over for outgoing co-host Sandi Toksvig.

He shared presenting duties with Noel Fielding

Lucas is also known for his roles in Little Britain and Bridesmaids.