Comedian Matt Lucas announced on social media that he has left the competition series, The Great British Bake Off, after three seasons.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," Lucas tweeted Tuesday.
"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
No replacement has been announced yet for Lucas on the series that airs on Britain's Channel 4 and streams internationally on Netflix.
Lucas joined the show in its 11th season, taking over for outgoing co-host Sandi Toksvig.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.