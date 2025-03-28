Matt Bomer said he jump on the opportunity to film a White Collar reunion on The Tonight Show Thursday.

"I would do it in a heartbeat," he told Jimmy Fallon . "That was my first television family, you know, like SNL was your first television family. I'm still good friends with all of them. We have dinner. We're on a text chain together."

In the series, which aired in 2009 and ran six seasons on USA through 2014, Bomer portrayed Neal Caffrey, a "dapper criminal" who now acts an FBI informant.

Executive producer Jeff Eastin previously announced a reboot title, White Collar Renaissance, in September, but additional information has not been shared since that time.

"I would love to, you know?" Bomer continued. "But those decisions are kind of above my pay grade..."

Bomer, 47, also stars opposite Nathan Lane in Mid-Century Modern, which is now streaming on Hulu.

"Mid-Century Modern is about found family," Bomer said. "It's about a group of friends who are reunited over the death of one of their best friends and decide to cohabitate together, and all the ups and downs that come with that, but really, it's about, you know, celebrating and loving your friends for their most authentic selves, which I think is what we all want in this world."

Nathan Lee Graham and the late Linda Lavin also star in the show, directed by James Burrows.

