Matt Bomer on 'White Collar' reunion: 'I would do it in a heartbeat'
UPI News Service, 03/28/2025
Matt Bomer said he jump on the opportunity to film a White Collar reunion on The Tonight Show Thursday.
"I would do it in a heartbeat," he told Jimmy Fallon. "That was my first television family, you know, like SNL was your first television family. I'm still good friends with all of them. We have dinner. We're on a text chain together."
In the series, which aired in 2009 and ran six seasons on USA through 2014, Bomer portrayed Neal Caffrey, a "dapper criminal" who now acts an FBI informant.
Executive producer Jeff Eastin previously announced a reboot title, White Collar Renaissance, in September, but additional information has not been shared since that time.
"I would love to, you know?" Bomer continued. "But those decisions are kind of above my pay grade..."
Bomer, 47, also stars opposite Nathan Lane in Mid-Century Modern, which is now streaming on Hulu.
"Mid-Century Modern is about found family," Bomer said. "It's about a group of friends who are reunited over the death of one of their best friends and decide to cohabitate together, and all the ups and downs that come with that, but really, it's about, you know, celebrating and loving your friends for their most authentic selves, which I think is what we all want in this world."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.