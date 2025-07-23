Amazon MGM Studios released a title reveal video for the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe film, showing how the logo will appear in multiple languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, posted to YouTube on Wednesday, features the stylized Masters of the Universe logo in English, Spanish, Japanese and multiple other languages.

The brief video is accompanied by a dramatic orchestral score.

Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), who plays He-Man in the film, announced on Instagram in June that filming had wrapped for Masters of the Universe.

"It has been an honor shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man," Galitzine wrote.