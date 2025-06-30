The first trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the third and final movie in the Downton Abbey franchise, was released Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2 1/2-minute preview shows Robert and Cora Crawley ( Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern ) preparing to hand over their palatial British country estate to their elder daughter Mary ( Michelle Dockery ), whose divorce is making her a pariah in social circles.

"Families like ours must keep moving to survive," Mary tells her father.

But the 1929 U.S. stock-market crash is also threatening the finances and security of the Crawleys and those who loyally serve them.

Robert is seen asking Cora, "If Mama were alive, what would she do?"

Late actress Maggie Smith portrayed Robert's late mother, Violet Crawley, in the franchise.

Robert later kisses his hand and places it on the building his family has owned for generations.

The clip ends with Mary saying, "Long live Downton Abbey," to her sister Edith (Laura Carmichael), who responds with a smile, "Amen to that."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The film, which follows two others and a six-season TV show, is set for theatrical release on Sept. 12.