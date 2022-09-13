Mary Elizabeth Winstead showed her support for her husband, Ewan McGregor, on the red carpet Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

McGregor, 51, and Winstead, 37, attended the world premiere of McGregor's film Raymond and Ray at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

McGregor wore a light grey suit and white t-shirt, while Winstead sported a silky blue shirt and matching skirt. The couple got close as they posed for photos.

McGregor and Winstead were romantically linked after meeting on the set of Fargo Season 3 in 2016. Winstead split from her husband Riley Sterns in 2017, while McGregor filed for divorce from his wife Eve Mavrakis in 2018.

McGregor and Winstead welcomed their first child together, son Laurie, in June 2021 and married in April of this year. McGregor has two daughters, Clara and Esther, with Mavrakis.

Raymond and Ray is a new comedy-drama written and directed by Rodrigo Garci­a. McGregor and Ethan Hawke play the titular Raymond and Ray, two half-brothers who reunite at their father's funeral.

Hawke also attended the premiere Monday.

Raymond and Ray will start streaming Oct. 21 on Apple TV+.