Iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese is the subject of an upcoming five-part docuseries on Apple TV+.

The streamer released a "first look" preview of Mr. Scorsese Monday that features Scorsese and Steven Spielberg reminiscing about the making of his 1976 film Taxi Driver.

"Marty was very upset. I get a call at the office and he says, 'Steve, Steve, it's Marty. It's Marty, Steve. Yeah, can you come over to the house?'" Spielberg says in the clip. "They want me to cut all the blood spurting, they want me to cut the guy who loses his hand.'"

The preview goes on to explain Scorsese was able to keep the scene by muting the colors.

In addition to Spielberg, the documentary will feature interviews with Robert De Niro, Leonard DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cooks, and Rodrigo Prieto, an official synopsis reads.

"This project is a filmmaker's dream, to have had such access to legends of the industry, from Marty himself to his prolific collaborators, close friends and family members," said director Rebecca Miller in a statement.

She continued, "I was honored he trusted me to create this documentary, which I believe will resonate with everyone from dedicated Scorsese fans to anyone who has grappled with failure and reached for stars."

The docuseries arrives on Apple TV+ on Oct. 17.