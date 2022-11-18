Martha Stewart couldn't help but gush about Brad Pitt on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 81-year-old lifestyle guru discussed her crush on Pitt, 58, during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

When asked if there is any celebrity she got star-struck meeting, Stewart said she hopes to meet Pitt one day.

"I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram," Stewart said. "He's called Brad Pitt."

"I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures," she added. "I mean, he is so cute."

Stewart said she must follow Brad Pitt fan pages, as the actor does not have a verified public Instagram account.

"They're fan pages, I guess. I don't know. But whatever it is, he looks better and better as the years go by," she added.

Stewart also discussed how reality stars Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian gave her a house tour of their homes.

"They live sort of in a compound. And they have very nice houses, many rooms, all kinds of -- like, 150 Hermes pocketbooks in a closet," Stewart said.

"I got to go into every closet, every refrigerator," she added. "And we had such a good time. A very nice house tour."

Jenner shared photos from the visit on Instagram in March.