Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions released the trailer for The Marsh King's Daughter on Wednesday. The film opens in theaters Oct. 6.

In the trailer, Helena ( Daisy Ridley ) is shocked when police show up at her house. They bring news that her father, Jacob ( Ben Mendelsohn ), has escaped from prison.

This is further unsettling to Helena's husband (Garrett Hedlund) whom she told her parents died in an automobile accident. Actually, Helena escaped her father's captivity.

Helena tries to keep her daughter (Joey Carson) safe. Brooklynn Prince plays young Helena in flashbacks, showing how Jacob tattooed her.

Jacob told her the tattoos mean family, but in the present, a man (Gil Birmingham) tells her they actually mean "owned."