Netflix released a trailer for The Curse of Bridge Hollow on Wednesday, depicting Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson as a father and daughter fighting a mischievous spirit after moving to a small town.

Ferguson plays Sydney, a teenage girl reluctant to move from Brooklyn to the small town of Bridge Hollow as her parents, played by Wayans and Kelly Rowland , urge her to give the town a chance.

They arrive to find the town decked out in elaborate Halloween decorations, which Wayans' character, a science teacher, finds "silly."

A woman tells the girl that a wicked man named Stingy Jack died in the house the family is moving into.

"So, I might live in a haunted house," Priah's character says in the trailer. "This place just got a lot cooler."

But the trailer quickly turns to mayhem.

"You guys are not gonna believe this," Priah says in the trailer. "Stingy Jack tricked me into finding his old lantern. And now the Halloween decorations are coming to life."

The trailer shows Wayans and Priah engage in comical battles with Halloween decorations that have come to life and are terrorizing the town as the father and daughter race to stop Jack by midnight.

The film is directed by Jeff Wadlow. Todd Berger and Robert Rugan wrote the screenplay with a story by John R. Morey and Berger.