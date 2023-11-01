The plot bears some similarity to Arnold Schwarzenegger's movie True Lies, which became a TV series last year, and Schwarzenegger's Netflix series FUBAR. In both, Schwarzenegger plays a secret agent keeping his real job secret from his family.
Apple TV+ also premiered Ghosted earlier this year. In that film, Ana de Armas plays a secret agent who kept her real life secret from her love interest. Skydance producers David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger also produced Ghosted and Ellison and Goldberg produced FUBAR.
The Family Plan is written by David Coggeshall and directed by Simon Cellan Jones. Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson are also producers.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.