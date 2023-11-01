Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that the movie The Family Plan will premiere Dec. 15 on the streaming service. Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan star.

Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, a husband and father of three. Though posing as a car salesman, Dan is actually an ex-assassin for the government.

During a family vacation to Las Vegas, Dan's old enemies return. So he spends the vacation trying to keep his past from his family and defeat the bad guys.

Monaghan plays Dan's wife. Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Said Taghmaoui, Maggie Q and Ciaran Hinds also star.

The plot bears some similarity to Arnold Schwarzenegger's movie True Lies, which became a TV series last year, and Schwarzenegger's Netflix series FUBAR. In both, Schwarzenegger plays a secret agent keeping his real job secret from his family.

Apple TV+ also premiered Ghosted earlier this year. In that film, Ana de Armas plays a secret agent who kept her real life secret from her love interest. Skydance producers David Ellison , Dana Goldberg and Don Granger also produced Ghosted and Ellison and Goldberg produced FUBAR.

The Family Plan is written by David Coggeshall and directed by Simon Cellan Jones. Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson are also producers.