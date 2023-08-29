Celebrity couple Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann are celebrating 19 years of marriage.

Hargitay, an actress known for Law & Order: SVU, marked her 19th wedding anniversary with Hermann, an actor who starred on Younger, on Monday.

Hargitay shared a photo on Instagram that shows herself and Hermann holding hands and smiling during their first dance at their wedding.

"19 years. Best dance of my life. Only dance of my life," she captioned the post.

Actresses Debra Messing and Amy Landecker celebrated with Hargitay and Hermann in the comments.

"Happy Anniversary!" Messing wrote.

"One of the best couples there is," Landecker said.

Hargitay and Hermann met on the set of Law & Order: SVU in 2002. The couple married in 2004 and have three children, sons August and Andrew, and daughter Amaya.

Hargitay and Hermann said in a 2019 interview with People that laughter is key to their long-lasting marriage.

"I never thought I would have this much laughter in my life," Hermann said. "Not just actual laughter. But also the way that Mariska is just the embodiment of laughter -- of joy."

Hargitay plays Det. Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, while Hermann recently had a cameo in And Just Like That... Season 2.