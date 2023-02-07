Maria Menounos is going to be a mom.

The 44-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her husband, Keven Undergaro, following fertility struggles.

Menounos shared the news with People and said she and Undergaro have been trying to start a family for 10 years.

"Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," she said. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."

Menounos' rep confirmed the star's pregnancy to E! News.

Menounos also discussed her pregnancy Tuesday on Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

"We are overjoyed to share that we are finally gonna be parents! Thank you to Stephanie Levich at @familymatchconsulting, Andrew Vorzimer, @kimkardashian and @zoesaldana for all your help on this journey!" she wrote on Instagram.

Menounos previously told People that she first began in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments a decade ago. She and Undergaro also pursued surrogacy.

Menounos and Undergaro married in December 2017.