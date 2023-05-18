Netflix is teasing Manifest Season 4, Part 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's final episodes Thursday.

Manifest is a supernatural drama created by Jeff Rake. The series originally aired for three seasons on NBC and moved to Netflix for a two-part fourth and final season.

Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise and Parveen Kaur star.

Manifest follows the passengers of the fictional Montego Air Flight 828, who learn upon landing that over five years have inexplicably passed and they have been presumed dead.

Season 4, Part 2 opens in "the aftermath of Angelina (Holly Taylor) unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure."

The trailer shows the characters race against time to answer enough Callings before the Death Date arrives.

Manifest Season 4, Part 2 premieres June 2, the same date as the fictional Death Date in the show.