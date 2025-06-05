Hulu is previewing The Man in My Basement, starring Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe.

The thriller film is based on the novel by Walter Mosley, who co-wrote the screenplay with director Nadia Latif.

The trailer released Thursday begins with a loud knock at the door that awakens Charles Blakey (Hawkins).

Anniston Bennet (Dafoe) stands on the doorstep of the home, located in 1994 Sag Harbor, New York.

"I have it in mind to rent your basement for a couple months," Bennet says, emphasizing that he is "only interested in renting."

"I'll pay you $1,000 a day for 65 days," he proposes.

The money would enable Blakey to keep his home, which had been in his family a long time and was facing foreclosure.

Bennet's arrival, however, brings "in a force much darker than" Blakey anticipated.

"We're exploring mental health, trauma, exploitation, and yes, the nature of evil, but we're also dealing with legacy, lineage, home and love," Hawkins told Entertainment Weekly. "A script centered on blackness in middle-class Sag Harbor in the '90s is loaded with cultural significance."

An official release date has not yet been shared.