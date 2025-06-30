A marathon of Mama June: Family Crisis is slated to air Friday on We TV for Fourth of July, the network announced Monday.

The first five episodes of Season 7 will air beginning at 5 p.m. EDT, and will stream on ALLBLK and AMC+, a press release states.

The "fireworks-filled midseason catch-up" sees June Shannon, aka Mama June, balancing house hunting and a custody battle over her granddaughter Kaitlyn, while daughter Alana navigates college life and fears that boyfriend Dralin is headed to jail, an official synopsis states.

Shannon's daughter Pumpkin, meanwhile, is experiencing growth in her business and challenges in her marriage.

Episode 6 will arrive July 11, the press release states.

Shannon and her family previously starred on the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, mom to Kaitlyn and Kylee, died at age 29 in 2023 after a battle with cancer.