Maika Monroe stalks family in 'Hand That Rocks the Cradle' trailer
UPI News Service, 09/23/2025
20th Century Studios released the trailer for its remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle on Tuesday. The film premieres Oct. 22 on Hulu.
Based on the 1992 hit thriller, the remake stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Caitlin Morales, a mother who hires Polly Murphy (Maika Monroe) to be her nanny. Polly is actually plotting to steal Caitlin's family away.
The trailer shows Polly using new manipulative tricks to turn the family's older daughter against her mother. Shots of Polly holding the baby indicate she endears herself to the youngest too.
