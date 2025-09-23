20th Century Studios released the trailer for its remake of The Hand That Rocks the Cradle on Tuesday. The film premieres Oct. 22 on Hulu.

Based on the 1992 hit thriller, the remake stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Caitlin Morales, a mother who hires Polly Murphy ( Maika Monroe ) to be her nanny. Polly is actually plotting to steal Caitlin's family away.

The trailer shows Polly using new manipulative tricks to turn the family's older daughter against her mother. Shots of Polly holding the baby indicate she endears herself to the youngest too.

The original, directed by the late Curtis Hanson, starred Rebecca De Mornay as nanny Peyton, infiltrating Claire's (Annabella Sciorra) family. Claire reported her doctor (John de Lancie) for sexual assault.

The doctor died by suicide rather than face charges. Peyton was the doctor's wife out for revenge.

In the new trailer, Polly ominously tells Claire, "You think if you try really hard enough, you can stop bad things from happening, but you can't."

Raul Castillo, Martin Starr, Mileiah Vega, Riki Lindhome and Shannon Cochran also star. Micah Bloomberg adapted Amanda Silver's original script and Michelle Garza Cervera directs.